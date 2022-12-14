Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Cleanup underway after storm causes damage in Elysian Fields

Cleanup is underway after storms caused damage in parts of East Texas on Tuesday.
By Bob Hallmark and Christian Terry
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Cleanup is underway after storms caused damage in parts of East Texas on Tuesday.

One of the areas hit hard was along County Road 1214 in the Elysian Fields area of Harrison County.

Damage could be seen all along the road. Homes have damage to roofs and trees blocked some of the roads for several hours. Crews have just now cleared the last of the trees in the roadways.

Neighbors are now working together to clear the debris from properties. There are no injuries known at this point, but there is substantial damage.

Temporary buildings and travel trailers were flipped in the area.

A resident who was home when the storm came through reported hearing the distinctive sound like a freight train just before the damage began.

Bob Hallmark has more from the scene.

