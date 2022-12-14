Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Central Texas photographer captures “divorce photoshoot”

Divorce Photoshoot
Divorce Photoshoot(Yahaira Derouen Photography)
By Megan Boyd
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Local photographer, Yahaira Derouen, is sharing a recent photo session with a local woman they’re calling a divorce photoshoot that features the woman pointing a gun at her wedding dress, pouring wine on the dress, lighting a photo of her and her ex husband on fire and stomping on a glass framed photo of the two.

“I wanted to do this shoot because everyone sees divorce as failure,” Derouen said. “In reality knowing when to walk away is the most self loving thing one can do.”

She and the client in the photos are friends. The woman spoke with KWTX, but her name won’t be shared, nor her or her ex-husbands faces for both of their protection.

“I love the pictures she did amazing,” the woman said about the photoshoot.

“Seeing my client feel the empowerment was out of this world,” Derouen added.

