Baby ‘retires’ from City of Tyler Infants at Work program

Livia Dietz is the first baby to complete the program.
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler recognized a baby who completed the Infants at Work program.

City Utilities Director Kate Dietz and her daughter, Livia, began the program in August. The pilot program was designed to support employees of working families with the transition to parenthood by allowing them to bring their infant children to work with them until they are about six months old.

Livia took part in a retirement ceremony Wednesday at a city council meeting.

The pilot program was designed to support employees of working families with the transition to...
Tornado damage
