Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Angelina County commissioners vote to reduce deputy comp time to encourage overtime

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Department is stretched thin. Many deputies are having to pull other duties instead of being on patrol like working dispatch accor
By Brian Jordan
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Department is stretched thin. Many deputies are having to pull other duties instead of being on patrol like working dispatch according to Angelina County Judge Keith Wright.

He also says that 480 hours of compensatory time doesn’t help.

“It really put a burden on the sheriff’s department,” Wright said. “We could not get anybody to work. Nobody wanted to work. Nobody wanted the comp time. Everybody has this built up accrual for time off.”

Many of the deputies refuse to work overtime hours because of one simple fact according to Wright. They wouldn’t be getting paid extra for their overtime hours.

“Because they had all this comp time and they didn’t need more comp time, so they preferred to be home if they’re not being paid actual cash,” Wright said.

So when deputies use their comp time to take a vacation, the sheriff’s department doesn’t have anyone to fill in the already stretched department.

To combat this, the commissioners court voted unanimously on Dec. 13 to drop the comp time for deputies from 480 hours for each employee to 120, to encourage them taking days off and to allow them to reach the max so they can start getting overtime more quickly.

“To actually pay them overtime would be something that we could encourage them to agree to work overtime,” Wright said.

Wright says the change will also let the county avoid paying one lump sum of cash to employees when they retire and quit, which will ease the financial burden of the county.

“It gives us the ability to pay that as we go instead of paying somebody at their highest rate when they quit,” Wright said.

Commissioners hope that this move, along with a five percent pay increase that they approved in September will make the job more enticing and help alleviate the shortage of deputies in the county.

“Nobody wants to be the police right now because of things that are happening in our country,” Wright said. “But we need them, otherwise there’s chaos.”

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Thompson
Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019
First Alert Weather Day
Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday
Ben Wheeler Fire Dept.
Ten Ben Wheeler VFD firefighters resign following board meeting last week
Curtis Traylor-Harris
Jury sentences former Smith County constable convicted of theft to probation
Ryan Nichols
Judge expresses concern over Longview Capitol riot suspect’s video following release

Latest News

Viewer Kalie Malone sent this photo from Panola County.
NWS survey team to head to Panola, Harrison counties Wednesday
Elysian Fields area tornado video
Viewer video: Possible tornado moves through Elysian Fields area
Angelina and Neches River Authority board approves improvements to Prairie Grove Utilities
Angelina and Neches River Authority board approves improvements to Prairie Grove Utilities
Toland Montgomery
Flint man shot by homeowner makes plea deal for jail sentence