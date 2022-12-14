Angelina County commissioners vote to reduce deputy comp time to encourage overtime

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Department is stretched thin. Many deputies are having to pull other duties instead of being on patrol like working dispatch according to Angelina County Judge Keith Wright.

He also says that 480 hours of compensatory time doesn’t help.

“It really put a burden on the sheriff’s department,” Wright said. “We could not get anybody to work. Nobody wanted to work. Nobody wanted the comp time. Everybody has this built up accrual for time off.”

Many of the deputies refuse to work overtime hours because of one simple fact according to Wright. They wouldn’t be getting paid extra for their overtime hours.

“Because they had all this comp time and they didn’t need more comp time, so they preferred to be home if they’re not being paid actual cash,” Wright said.

So when deputies use their comp time to take a vacation, the sheriff’s department doesn’t have anyone to fill in the already stretched department.

To combat this, the commissioners court voted unanimously on Dec. 13 to drop the comp time for deputies from 480 hours for each employee to 120, to encourage them taking days off and to allow them to reach the max so they can start getting overtime more quickly.

“To actually pay them overtime would be something that we could encourage them to agree to work overtime,” Wright said.

Wright says the change will also let the county avoid paying one lump sum of cash to employees when they retire and quit, which will ease the financial burden of the county.

“It gives us the ability to pay that as we go instead of paying somebody at their highest rate when they quit,” Wright said.

Commissioners hope that this move, along with a five percent pay increase that they approved in September will make the job more enticing and help alleviate the shortage of deputies in the county.

“Nobody wants to be the police right now because of things that are happening in our country,” Wright said. “But we need them, otherwise there’s chaos.”

