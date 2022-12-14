Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
12 Days of Christmas on East Texas Kitchen: 1 delicious holiday punch recipe

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For day one of our annual 12 Days of Christmas recipes on East Texas Kitchen, I’m sharing one great punch recipe with you that you can enjoy anytime there’s a gathering of family or friends during the holidays! It’s nostalgic for me; punch was at every celebration at my little home church growing up. I hope you enjoy this one!

Mama Steph’s holiday punch

Ingredients

6 cups cold cranberry-pomegranate juice

3 cups cold orange-pineapple (or plain pineapple) juice

1 tablespoon almond extract (if anyone has a nut allergy, use vanilla extract instead)

Stir the above ingredients together in a punch bowl. When it’s almost time to serve, add:

3 liters cold ginger ale

After that, I added ice that I’d frozen fresh cranberries into. I also floated some lime slices and fresh cranberries on top for decoration. Fresh cranberries aren’t a good idea if you’re serving to children, as they may choke on one, however, so leave those out if kids will be enjoying the punch with you.

Optional: Some people will want to take this a step further and, instead of adding limes and cranberries. will add scoops of lime sherbet to the punch, and I’m totally fine with that. I love it that way, too!

I hope you enjoy this as much as we do!

