Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... We’re starting our Tuesday off with cloudy skies and a few showers on radar, temperatures this morning in the 60s. The anticipated line of showers and thunderstorms that has the potential to bring severe weather to East Texas will begin moving into our area by the mid to late morning hours, and clear through Deep East Texas late in the afternoon/early evening. There is an Enhanced Risk (Level 3/5) for most of Deep East Texas, as well as some of our northeastern counties. This area is where there is the highest tornado and wind threat today. For those not under the Enhanced Risk, you’re under a Slight Risk (2/5). All severe weather hazards are possible today, including tornadoes, wind, hail, and flooding. Please remain weather alert today.

By tomorrow morning, the severe weather threat will have come to an end for East Texas, though a few showers will be possible during the morning hours. Once those showers move out, skies will be clearing, and Wednesday afternoon looks mostly sunny. As for temperatures through the rest of the week, they will continue to drop. Highs today will be in the 70s for many, by this weekend, highs will be in the 40s (lows near freezing). Also this weekend, there looks to be a chance for rain, and with the cooler temperatures in the forecast, we’ll be watching this closely for any winter weather and travel concerns. We’ll keep you posted if there’s anything to be concerned about. Have a great Tuesday and stay safe.

