Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Today is a First Alert Weather Day.
Today is a First Alert Weather Day.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:27 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... We’re starting our Tuesday off with cloudy skies and a few showers on radar, temperatures this morning in the 60s. The anticipated line of showers and thunderstorms that has the potential to bring severe weather to East Texas will begin moving into our area by the mid to late morning hours, and clear through Deep East Texas late in the afternoon/early evening. There is an Enhanced Risk (Level 3/5) for most of Deep East Texas, as well as some of our northeastern counties. This area is where there is the highest tornado and wind threat today. For those not under the Enhanced Risk, you’re under a Slight Risk (2/5). All severe weather hazards are possible today, including tornadoes, wind, hail, and flooding. Please remain weather alert today.

By tomorrow morning, the severe weather threat will have come to an end for East Texas, though a few showers will be possible during the morning hours. Once those showers move out, skies will be clearing, and Wednesday afternoon looks mostly sunny. As for temperatures through the rest of the week, they will continue to drop. Highs today will be in the 70s for many, by this weekend, highs will be in the 40s (lows near freezing). Also this weekend, there looks to be a chance for rain, and with the cooler temperatures in the forecast, we’ll be watching this closely for any winter weather and travel concerns. We’ll keep you posted if there’s anything to be concerned about. Have a great Tuesday and stay safe.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday
Curtis Traylor-Harris
Jury sentences former Smith County constable convicted of theft to probation
School bus involved in crash near Tyler High School
Bus carrying Tyler High School students involved in crash
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas suspends coach Chris Beard over family violence charge
The restaurant was serving customers dinner when the fire started. (PHOTOS: Northeast Texas...
Emory restaurant owners respond to fire loss

Latest News

Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 12-13-22
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
First Alert Weather Day
Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday