Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Storm damage reported in Panola County

Viewer Kalie Malone sent this photo from Panola County.
Viewer Kalie Malone sent this photo from Panola County.(Kalie Malone)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Some weather damage has been reported in Panola County, according to the sheriff.

Sheriff Cutter Clinton said an 18-wheeler wreck has been reported on FM 31.

Kalie Malone submitted a photo from U.S. 59 north of Carthage which showed a possible funnel cloud.

Community Four VFD Chief Bo Johnson said damage has been reported on County Roads 312 and 336 near the Harrison County line. He said a couple houses have trees on them and one travel trailer is damaged but no injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Thompson
Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019
First Alert Weather Day
Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday
Curtis Traylor-Harris
Jury sentences former Smith County constable convicted of theft to probation
Ben Wheeler Fire Dept.
Ten Ben Wheeler VFD firefighters resign following board meeting last week
School bus involved in crash near Tyler High School
Bus carrying Tyler High School students involved in crash

Latest News

Longview Mayor Andy Mack
Longview Mayor Andy Mack hospitalized
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
The meeting starts at 9 A.M.
Angelina and Neches River Authority meeting Tuesday to discuss Prairie Grove improvements
Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019
Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019