Storm damage reported in Panola County

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Some weather damage has been reported in Panola County, according to the sheriff.

Sheriff Cutter Clinton said an 18-wheeler wreck has been reported on FM 31.

Kalie Malone submitted a photo from U.S. 59 north of Carthage which showed a possible funnel cloud.

Community Four VFD Chief Bo Johnson said damage has been reported on County Roads 312 and 336 near the Harrison County line. He said a couple houses have trees on them and one travel trailer is damaged but no injuries have been reported.

