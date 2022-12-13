Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Lubbock man charged with 11 counts of possession of child pornography

Cody Sandahl, 26, was charged by a Lubbock grand jury with 11 counts of possession of child...
Cody Sandahl, 26, was charged by a Lubbock grand jury with 11 counts of possession of child pornography on Tuesday, December 13.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cody Sandahl, 26, was charged by a Lubbock grand jury with 11 counts of possession of child pornography on Tuesday, December 13.

Sandahl was arrested on November 17 after a cybertip was received and given to a detective in the Lubbock Police Department in early October.

The specific findings from the investigation are not known as the police report has not been made available to the public.

Sandahl is currently in custody at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.

A trial date for Sandhal has not been set at this time.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Thompson
Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019
First Alert Weather Day
Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday
Curtis Traylor-Harris
Jury sentences former Smith County constable convicted of theft to probation
Ben Wheeler Fire Dept.
Ten Ben Wheeler VFD firefighters resign following board meeting last week
School bus involved in crash near Tyler High School
Bus carrying Tyler High School students involved in crash

Latest News

Longview Mayor Andy Mack
Longview Mayor Andy Mack hospitalized
Viewer Kalie Malone sent this photo from Panola County.
Storm damage reported in Panola County
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
The meeting starts at 9 A.M.
Angelina and Neches River Authority meeting Tuesday to discuss Prairie Grove improvements
Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019
Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019