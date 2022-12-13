Longview Mayor Andy Mack hospitalized

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The mayor of Longview, Andy Mack, reported on Facebook that he was hospitalized on Wednesday Dec. 7.

Mack said in his post that a severe headache he described as “unbearable” led him to seek medical advice and underwent an MRI.

The testing results led to his hospitalization at UT Health East Texas in Tyler as a Neuro ICU patient.

Mack said the testing revealed he had a small brain bleed and was diagnosed with a subarachnoid hemorrhage and is “expected to fully recover”.

He said “at no point in time were my cognitive abilities or fine motor skills/judgment impaired. I am already feeling immensely better - due primarily to so many people praying for me and sending well wishes.”

