Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Judge expresses concern over Longview Capitol riot suspect’s video following release

Ryan Nichols
Ryan Nichols(Nichols - Smith Co Jail, Harkrider -Gregg Co Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON DC (KLTV) - Two East Texans suspected in the Capitol riots appeared in court virtually Tuesday morning, the first since a Longview man’s pretrial release from jail.

Toward the end of the hearing, Judge Thomas Hogan brought up an issue concerning a video which features Ryan Nichols that had circulated. Hogan said the video showed Nichols, 32, in bed and then getting out of bed and in his underwear before he started talking. Hogan said he did not know who shot the video or distributed it, but he said it was not “what the release was for” and he wanted to know if there were other videos out. Nichols’ attorney, Joseph McBride, was not at the hearing to answer the question.

A video posted by McBride on social media shows Nichols in a bed and he says, “Did you do something bad and go to jail? Do you need someone to help you get home and cozied up in bed like me and spend two years in jail? I called Joseph McBride and he got me home in one of these cool ankle monitors right here. So if you want to be in one of these ankle monitors and to be laid up in bed like me and not in a cot, oh man, you better call Joseph McBride.”

On the social media caption, McBride states, “Today is Ryan Nichols’s 32nd birthday! Ryan is not allowed on the Internet. Even so, please join me in wishing this Heroic Marine Corps Veteran a VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY! #SemperFi”

Nichols was released from jail in November after being in custody nearly two years since his arrest for his alleged involvement in the Capitol riots. Alex Harkrider, 35, of Carthage, is Nichols’ co-defendant.

At the start of the hearing, Nichols’ attorney explained Nichols has not had access to an online database to review the government’s evidence. Nichols was released so that he could have more time for access to review the evidence. Hogan explained a previous Jan. 6 defendant was able publicly release information from the database, which concerns personal information of others.

Hogan set the next status hearing for Jan. 5.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday
Curtis Traylor-Harris
Jury sentences former Smith County constable convicted of theft to probation
School bus involved in crash near Tyler High School
Bus carrying Tyler High School students involved in crash
Ben Wheeler Fire Dept.
Ten Ben Wheeler VFD firefighters resign following board meeting last week
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas suspends coach Chris Beard over family violence charge

Latest News

Toland Montgomery
Flint man shot by homeowner makes plea deal for jail sentence
Sadler's will continue to operate in Henderson, the company said.
Early Monday fire damages pit room at Sadler’s Smokehouse in Henderson
Donnybrook Ave collision with power pole
Driver collides with power pole, S. Donnybrook Ave lanes closed
FILE - Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a makeshift memorial for the victims of the...
CNN: Uvalde sheriff’s office had no active shooter policy at time of massacre