Early Monday fire damages pit room at Sadler’s Smokehouse in Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at Sadler’s Smokehouse in Henderson early Monday morning.

According to Henderson Fire Chief Rusty Chote, at 3:50 a.m. a member of the cleaning crew discovered a fire in one of the company’s commercial smoker rooms where one of the smoker pits had caught fire. There were no injuries reported and the fire was contained to that one pit room. Chote said the fire was contained by 5 a.m. and no damage was sustained to other parts of the facility, which remains open and operating.

Sadler’s Smokehouse was acquired by Hormel Foods in 2020.

