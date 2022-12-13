Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Early Monday fire damages pit room at Sadler’s Smokehouse in Henderson

Sadler's will continue to operate in Henderson, the company said.
Sadler's will continue to operate in Henderson, the company said.(HormelFoods.com)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at Sadler’s Smokehouse in Henderson early Monday morning.

According to Henderson Fire Chief Rusty Chote, at 3:50 a.m. a member of the cleaning crew discovered a fire in one of the company’s commercial smoker rooms where one of the smoker pits had caught fire. There were no injuries reported and the fire was contained to that one pit room. Chote said the fire was contained by 5 a.m. and no damage was sustained to other parts of the facility, which remains open and operating.

Sadler’s Smokehouse was acquired by Hormel Foods in 2020.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday
Curtis Traylor-Harris
Jury sentences former Smith County constable convicted of theft to probation
School bus involved in crash near Tyler High School
Bus carrying Tyler High School students involved in crash
Ben Wheeler Fire Dept.
Ten Ben Wheeler VFD firefighters resign following board meeting last week
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas suspends coach Chris Beard over family violence charge

Latest News

Toland Montgomery
Flint man shot by homeowner makes plea deal for jail sentence
Donnybrook Ave collision with power pole
Driver collides with power pole, S. Donnybrook Ave lanes closed
FILE - Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a makeshift memorial for the victims of the...
CNN: Uvalde sheriff’s office had no active shooter policy at time of massacre
The meeting starts at 9 A.M.
Angelina and Neches River Authority meeting Tuesday to discuss Prairie Grove improvements