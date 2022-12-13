Driver collides with power pole, S. Donnybrook Ave lanes closed

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - At approximately 6:55 a.m., Tyler Police Officers responded to a one vehicle collision on Donnybrook Avenue ended with two occupants hospitalized.

According to responding authorities, both occupants were juveniles and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The collision has led to north and southbound lane closures on S Donnybrook Ave from E. Hudson street to Troup Hwy.

ONCOR is currently on the scene but officials estimate that any repairs needed could take hours to be finalized. Drivers are advised to avoid this area altogether to prevent congestion.

