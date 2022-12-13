Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Driver collides with power pole, S. Donnybrook Ave lanes closed

Donnybrook Ave collision with power pole
Donnybrook Ave collision with power pole(Andrew Erbaugh)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - At approximately 6:55 a.m., Tyler Police Officers responded to a one vehicle collision on Donnybrook Avenue ended with two occupants hospitalized.

According to responding authorities, both occupants were juveniles and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The collision has led to north and southbound lane closures on S Donnybrook Ave from E. Hudson street to Troup Hwy.

ONCOR is currently on the scene but officials estimate that any repairs needed could take hours to be finalized. Drivers are advised to avoid this area altogether to prevent congestion.

