Chapel Hill ISD asks for community input on additional safety measures

Chapel Hill ISD in Smith County is looking to improve the safety and security of the district by implementing new measures.
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KLTV) - Chapel Hill ISD in Smith County is looking to improve the safety and security of the district by implementing new measures called the School Marshal Plan and the Guardian Plan.

These measures are offered to every school district.

The police chief for the district, Shawn Scott, said administrative oversight is different among the plans. The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement’s School Marshal Plan is a program through which school employees can get licensed to carry a firearm on campus.

Under the Guardian Plan, districts select employees to be armed on campus.

But before they adopt a plan, they’re asking for community input.

“Upon the completion of the survey, our school board will evaluate the two plans and take a look at each plan and figure out which plan serves the interest of our school district and our community in the best way,” said Scott.

This survey is only phase one. Scott said the results are not certain. The school board will need to assess and discuss before taking action.

Currently, there are police officers assigned to each campus in the district.

Scott said, “As a school district, we’re constantly, you know, evaluating those measures which we think will improve safety and security for the district because ultimately safety is our number-one priority here at the district.”

The last day to participate in the survey is Monday, Dec. 19.

For community members wanting to offer input, click here.

