Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Carthage Defeats Glenn Rose After Dowden TD

Carthage football looking for a spot in the finals
Carthage football looking for a spot in the finals
By Mark Bownds
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:46 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Well as many of you already know, the Carthage bulldogs in the state championship game after they came away with a win over Glen Rose this past Friday, but it was a scary one. They were able to get the win 42 to the 35 and the final seconds thanks to a great score from Larandion Dowden.

You’re in the huddle, you get the call and you know the balls going to you, your thoughts and feelings as you walk up to the line of scrimmage?

“I feel great,” he said. “I feel like I was the one needed you know, like everybody should be. And I feel like we had to get the job done”.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday
The restaurant was serving customers dinner when the fire started. (PHOTOS: Northeast Texas...
Emory restaurant owners respond to fire loss
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
Curtis Traylor-Harris
Jury sentences former Smith County constable convicted of theft to probation
School bus involved in crash near Tyler High School
Bus carrying Tyler High School students involved in crash

Latest News

Cartage Coach Scott Surratt, SFA Coach Kyle Keller
Cartage Coach Scott Surratt, SFA Coach Kyle Keller
Transfer Portal: 2022 Texas A&M football players enter portal
Day, time set for Carthage state championship game
Recently, Ricklan Holmes resigned from his position after 11 seasons.
Tyler High School’s head football coach discusses resignation