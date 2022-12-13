Black forest trifle by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This dessert really reminds me of the Christmas holidays, because every year my dad would buy us a box of chocolate covered cherries to share. They were so special, because we only had them once a year. This dessert is special, too, because it’s delicious and very easy to make. Give it a try to see if you agree.

Mama Steph’s Black Forest trifle

Ingredients

1 chocolate pound cake (make it from scratch, make it from a mix, or buy it from a bakery; your choice)

5 cups of chocolate pudding (again, make it from scratch or use one large box and one small box of instant chocolate pudding mix, and mix according to package directions. Add either 1/2 teaspoon almond extract or 1 teaspoon vanilla extract to boost the flavor, if using instant.)

1 can of Oregon dark sweet cherries (15 ounces) - do not drain

Jar of cherry preserves (optional but amazing)

Whipped cream - six cups (make from scratch as instructions below indicate, or use non-dairy whipped topping like Cool Whip)

To make whipped cream: Pour 3 cups cold whipping cream into a large cold mixing bowl, and whip with an electric mixer until it reaches a loose whipped cream consistency. Add 2 heaping tablespoons powdered sugar and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract. Whip until “Cool Whip” consistency. Perfect! Just takes a minute or two. Keep it cold.

Method:

Slice up the cake, and cut the slices into bite-sized squares. Place in a large bowl, and then drizzle with the liquid from the can of cherries. Toss the cake pieces to distribute the juices.

Make the pudding and whipped cream.

Begin layering the trifle in a trifle bowl or other deep serving bowl:

1. Cover the bottom of the bowl with a single layer of cake cubes.

2. Cover the cake with 1/3 of the pudding.

3. Spoon a tablespoon or two of the cherries and cherry jam, if using, across the surface of the pudding.

4. Spoon 1/3 of the whipped cream over the pudding and cherry layer.

5. Start layering again with cake, pudding, cherries, and whipped cream, then do it one more time, ending with a layer of whipped cream on top.

6. For decoration, you can use some cherries and some chocolate shavings or mini chocolate chips on top of the final layer of whipped cream, if you would like.

Place trifle in the refrigerator and keep chilled. Serve cold.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.