Angelina and Neches River Authority meeting Tuesday to discuss Prairie Grove improvements

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina and Neches River Authority is meeting Tuesday to discuss the short- and long-term process of the Prairie Grove Utility improvements.

Angelina and Neches River Authority, or ANRA, purchased what was formally known as Prairie Grove Water Supply Corporation in July of this year. There are 233 connections in the system.

General Manager Kelly Holcomb says Tuesday ANRA is looking at the improvements they will be making to the system.

“Since we got involved with Prairie Grove, we have known that they were in desperate need of a new water system,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb says this will be done in two parts, short-term and long-term improvements.

Tuesday they will be discussing a contract between the city of Diboll and Prairie Grove for water supply.

“Short term emergency measures we’re going to take involves us buying land right away, it’s going to involve us installing a new water line from the city of Diboll that gives us about 100 gallons a minute in additional water supply,” Holcomb said.

ANRA will purchase the water at wholesale price from Diboll for $2.90 per 1,000 gallons. Holcomb says this will be completed in early spring.

He says the long-term plans will take several years. They will be laying an eight-inch water line along FM 1818.

Holcomb says in Prairie Grove there isn’t enough water for everyone, and if there is a leak, they have to shut the system off. He says this new system will prevent the need to shut it down if there are leaks.

He says the residents will see their water rates go up through this process, and it will start January 1. He says they do not know how much the increase will be at this time.

The board of directors will meet Tuesday at 9 a.m.

