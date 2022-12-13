Angelina County commissioners appoint acting sheriff following Sanches’ retirement

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County commissioners have named an acting sheriff to take over following Greg Sanches’ retirement on Dec. 31.

Commissioners said they’ll be looking at resumes and will appoint an interim sheriff “by the end” of January according to County Judge Keith Wright.

Chief Deputy Mark Mclin will be the acting sheriff until someone is appointed by the commissioners.

County Judge Keith Wright said they’re adding more requirements than the state does when a sheriff runs for election when appointing an interim sheriff including 10 years of experience, that they have an advanced certification or higher and management experience is preferred.

On the sheriff’s retirement, Wright said, “I understand, we love our family. We want to be together with our family. I don’t blame him one bit.”

