Trude Lamb signs with SFA cross country

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two years ago she took on the world, relatively speaking, and in time the world would hear about her. Now, Trude Lamb is an SFA-bound student athlete. However, there’s more to her than landing at the finish line.

When Trude Lamb signed her letter of intent to accept a cross crountry scholarship from SFA, this Legacy student athlete expressed how happy she is.

“Very happy. Everybody here is very supporting, and it just lets me know that I have a family that’s supporting me, you know, just celebrating me going to college, and it’s really awesome,” Lamb said.

“We’ve had many tears over Trude and picking the right school, and finding somewhere that’s a great fit for her,” said Laura Owens, Trude’s adoptive mother.

Two years ago, she took on a grown-up issue involving the controversy surrounding the name of her school, which has since changed from Robert E. Lee to Legacy. She was the catalyst behind the re-naming of the school that made national news.

“We’re just really proud for her standing up for what she believed in,” said her coach.

She and a teammate expressed they could no longer compete under the banner of Robert E. Lee. A vote was taken; the name was changed.

“I have worked the very fields and fetched water for my family from the very places my people were kidnapped,” Lamb read from an essay.

Lamb is from Ghana. She and her brother Felix were adopted by her Tyler family.

During her signing, pictures from her past, including her birth mother, now deceased, were a nice touch, as was the flag of her native country.

Lamb stood up for her beliefs and received significant encouragment from THE Tyler Rose Earl Campbell.

“It just, it made me feel like, meeting someone who’s done such great things...it’s just like, I’ve never met somebody famous,” Lamb said. “So, it was really, really amazing, and he was so sweet and very welcoming as well. Every thing about him was awesome. Great.”

“I sat on the couch watching Trude and Mr. Campbell share stories about when they were both children in the fields working,” Owens said. “And I’m thinking, she grew up a world away in Ghana, and she’s talking about pulling cassava out of the ground, and he’s talking about working in the rose fields, and then they’re talking about not having running water or not having shoes, and both of them were like, ’Oh, let me tell you mine!’ and it was so adorable because, before that night, Trude didn’t even know who Earl Campbell was. She knew him as the man with the sausages.”

And she’s made a name for herself as well: Crusader.

