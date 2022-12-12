Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - While the last handful of days have been noticeably warm for December, a cold front arriving in the next 48 hours will bring cooler temperatures, as well as strong to severe storms, to East Texas. Tuesday will start off cloudy with temperatures during the morning in the low 60s. Between sunrise and the mid-morning hours, a line of thunderstorms will begin moving into the northwestern counties of East Texas, including the areas of Cooper, Greenville, and Terrell. Ahead of this line, light to moderate rainfall will be possible.

While widespread severe weather is not expected during the morning hours, a few isolated areas of the storm system could be severe. Though the severe weather threat increases through the day. Heading into the lunchtime hour, the line will be moving in and through the Tyler/Longview area, and pushing into Deep East Texas during the afternoon and evening. It is during this time that the threat for severe weather in East Texas will be highest.

All severe weather hazards will be possible, including tornadoes, strong wind, hail, and flooding. The storms moving into the Sabine River Basin and the eastern counties along the state line with Louisiana (areas such as Marshall, Carthage, and Center) during the afternoon will have the greatest tornado threat, though it is possible other areas could see one as well. The wind threat will exist for nearly the entire area as the line moves through, with an increased wind threat for those in the eastern counties of the area (especially in the Enhanced Risk area pictured below). The possibility for hail up to the size of quarters is also in the forecast for nearly all of East Texas. Lastly, the flooding/flash flooding threat for the area tomorrow will be highest east of US-69, though ponding on roadways will be possible as storms move through the entire area.

Please stay tuned to KLTV and KTRE on-air and on all of our digital platforms for the latest updates on tomorrow’s First Alert Weather Day.

