Sentencing phase continues for Smith County constable convicted of theft

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The sentencing phase of the trial of suspended Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris continued Monday morning in the 241st District Court.

Traylor-Harris was found guilty Thursday of theft by a public servant.

After the state presented their case on Friday, the defense began presenting their case in the punishment phase with an opening statement on Monday.

Defense attorney Andrew Dammann told the jury he hopes they consider giving him the minimum sentence of six months and probating him as long as possible.

The defense’s first witness was Patricia Crockett, the mother of Curtis Traylor-Harris.

Crockett told the court her son had wanted to be a police officer as long as she could remember.

“Curtis is my backbone,” she said explaining how he helps her with medical needs. “He really is.”

The defense asked Crockett if she had ever spent a Christmas without her son. She said no.

Crockett was then questioned by prosecutors. District Attorney Jacob Putman pressed her about the theft. Crockett said she understood her son was convicted, but doesn’t believe he committed a crime.

“Incarceration to me would be defeating the purpose,” she said about the punishment her son faces.

The defense then called Curtis Traylor-Harris to the witness stand. The jury was briefly excused while Judge Jack Skeen Jr. reminded Traylor-Harris of his 5th amendment rights. He waived the right and chose to testify.

On the stand, Traylor-Harris offered a public apology to the family affected by the theft and the citizens of his precinct.

“I stepped into a role that I wasn’t 100 percent prepared for,” he said.

