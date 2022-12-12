TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A school bus with children aboard was involved in a wreck near a school Monday afternoon.

The wreck happened a few minutes before 3 p.m. at Lion Lane and North Northwest Loop 323. It is listed as a major traffic crash.

Eastbound traffic on Loop 323 is moving slowly around the scene. The car and bus are both on Lion Lane.

School bus involved in crash near Tyler High School (KLTV/KTRE/Erin Wides)

Tyler Police PIO Andy Erbaugh confirmed the wreck and that Tyler ISD police are headed to the scene. Tyler Fire Department is also at the scene.

