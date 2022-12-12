Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
School bus involved in crash near Tyler High School

School bus involved in crash near Tyler High School
School bus involved in crash near Tyler High School(KLTV/KTRE/Erin Wides)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A school bus with children aboard was involved in a wreck near a school Monday afternoon.

The wreck happened a few minutes before 3 p.m. at Lion Lane and North Northwest Loop 323. It is listed as a major traffic crash.

Eastbound traffic on Loop 323 is moving slowly around the scene. The car and bus are both on Lion Lane.

Tyler Police PIO Andy Erbaugh confirmed the wreck and that Tyler ISD police are headed to the scene. Tyler Fire Department is also at the scene.

