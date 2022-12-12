Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Pet owners warned of ongoing dog flu

Holiday season is in full effect and so is flu season for our canine friends.
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Holiday season is in full effect and so is flu season for our canine friends.

While there are no confirmed cases in East Texas as of Sunday, Dr. Kelley Koimn at Nacogdoches Animal Hospital said she makes sure to educate dog owners that come into her office about the flu. “This virus can be spread by respiratory droplets or if we are cleaning out kennels and we don’t use the proper protective techniques,” she said.

Koimn said there is a vaccine available that should be followed up with a booster. She highly recommends it for dogs that are frequently in social settings, “and now with everybody boarding, there’s definitely been an influx of dogs and their close encounters of each other,” said Koimn.

Nacogdoches Animal Shelter currently houses 30 dogs. Manager Teresa Jordan said they do all they can to limit cross contamination by avoiding sharing bowls and blankets.

“Most of the animals we get come to us as strays, so we don’t have a medical background on them. A lot of times they have illness that may be contagious but asymptomatic at the time when you first get them, and you’ll move them out for adoption and then later those signs and symptoms,” said Jordan.

Koimn said pet owners should watch out for “coughing, sneezing, they may have a fever, maybe a little bit more lethargic than normal, may not be eating as much. Those are the signs we usually see.”

The dog flu only transmits dog to dog. You can visit petdiseasealerts.org to see confirmed dog flu cases based on location.

