Part of S. Donnybrook Ave. in Tyler closed

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - S. Donnybrook Ave. has been closed at the E. Eighth St. intersection due to a broken water line.

The water line was hit by a contractor, causing a road closure Monday, according to a release from the City of Tyler. A Tyler Water Utilities crew has been working throughout the day to complete repairs, but there is no estimated time for when the road will be re-opened.

The City of Tyler urges drivers to use caution and obey all traffic signs and detours in the area.

