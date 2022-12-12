Part of S. Donnybrook Ave. in Tyler closed
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - S. Donnybrook Ave. has been closed at the E. Eighth St. intersection due to a broken water line.
The water line was hit by a contractor, causing a road closure Monday, according to a release from the City of Tyler. A Tyler Water Utilities crew has been working throughout the day to complete repairs, but there is no estimated time for when the road will be re-opened.
The City of Tyler urges drivers to use caution and obey all traffic signs and detours in the area.
