Part of S. Donnybrook Ave. in Tyler closed

A Tyler Water Utilities crew has been working throughout the day to complete repairs.
A Tyler Water Utilities crew has been working throughout the day to complete repairs.(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - S. Donnybrook Ave. has been closed at the E. Eighth St. intersection due to a broken water line.

The water line was hit by a contractor, causing a road closure Monday, according to a release from the City of Tyler. A Tyler Water Utilities crew has been working throughout the day to complete repairs, but there is no estimated time for when the road will be re-opened.

The City of Tyler urges drivers to use caution and obey all traffic signs and detours in the area.

The City of Tyler urges drivers to use caution and obey all traffic signs and detours in the area.
The City of Tyler urges drivers to use caution and obey all traffic signs and detours in the area.(City of Tyler)

