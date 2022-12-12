Monday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect for Tuesday, December 13th. Skies will remain mostly cloudy throughout the remainder of our Monday with a slight chance of a few showers. Temperatures will remain mild and muggy in the 60s this afternoon as well as tonight thanks to a warm front that is steadily pushing north through the area. Our next strong cold front arrives early tomorrow morning, bringing with it a broken line of showers and strong to severe thunderstorms. Storm coverage will increase through the late morning/early afternoon hours where some strengthening is likely to occur across central and western portions of East Texas. Our severe weather threat will end late tomorrow evening as the cold front clears our entire viewing area, although some light showers will be possible early Wednesday morning before skies totally clear out in the afternoon. All modes of severe weather will be possible tomorrow, including damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes, and pocket change sized hail. The Storm Prediction Center keeps the western half of East Texas under a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk, and our eastern and southeastern zones have been upgraded to an Enhanced (Level 3/5) Risk due to the threat for significant severe storms, so everyone should remain weather alert tomorrow. Much cooler air returns to East Texas during the second half of this week with highs in the 50s for Thursday and Friday, and 40s for Saturday and Sunday. Light rain will be possible over the weekend with better coverage for rain expected for Monday of next week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.