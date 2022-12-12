Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man arrested for sexual assault in Pontotoc County

By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -A man wanted in Texas for several felonies was arrested yesterday afternoon after a high-speed chase through Pontotoc County.

Pontotoc county sheriff John Christian says it started in Stratford, where local police tried to pull over a Nissan Sentra that was speeding.

Officers said the driver didn’t stop and sped away going over a hundred miles an hour.

A Pontotoc county deputy tried to use a roadblock on Highway 19, east of Pickett, but the car didn’t stop instead driving into oncoming traffic to avoid getting caught.

After the car made a U-turn, authorities were able to box the car in at County Road 1490, where two men were taken into custody.

Officers found ten thousand dollars in cash as well as some weed and an open bottle of alcohol.

Christian said the driver was wanted out of Texas for sexual assault, possessing drugs, and a probation violation.

The car was stolen out of Texas.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

