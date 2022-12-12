Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

High-rise homicide suspect attempts to escape, gets stuck in window, police say

Police in Boston say a murder suspect attempted to dive out a window when they got stuck.
Police in Boston say a murder suspect attempted to dive out a window when they got stuck.(WCVB)
By WCVB staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WCVB) – Police in Boston say a suspect in a murder at a high-rise apartment building got stuck trying to dive out of a window.

The incident began when officers were called overnight to a 12th floor apartment.

Police said a body was found inside the apartment. A suspect was also found inside, and a standoff followed.

The suspect attempted to dive out of a window, but police said they got stuck and wound up hanging from the window.

SWAT officers pulled the suspect down from the window to the floor below.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The restaurant was serving customers dinner when the fire started. (PHOTOS: Northeast Texas...
Emory restaurant owners respond to fire loss
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
First Alert Weather Day
Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday
The restaurant was serving customers dinner when the fire started. (PHOTOS: Northeast Texas...
Busy Emory restaurant goes up in flames Friday night
Downtown Tyler restaurant introduces new speakeasy lounge
Downtown Tyler restaurant introduces new speakeasy lounge

Latest News

Strong winds, damaging hail and tornadoes are a possibility for the South.
Major storm system pounds the west, moving east
School bus involved in crash near Tyler High School
School bus involved in crash near Tyler High School
Zookeepers said Tashi “nimbly” climbed around the snowy habitat while performing “signature...
CUTE: Red panda cub sees snow for the first time
CUTE: Red panda cub sees snow for the first time
FILE - The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is seen heavily damaged in the...
Florida lawmakers hope to aid ailing home insurance market