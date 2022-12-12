Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Former Texas Tech basketball coach Chris Beard arrested, charged with assault

Chris Beard introductory news conference at UT
Chris Beard introductory news conference at UT(Texas Longhorns YouTube)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Former Texas Tech head basketball coach Chris Beard has been reportedly arrested on an assault charge Monday morning, according to the Austin American-Statesmen.

Beard was charged with assault on a family/household member by preventing them from breathing, according to court records in Travis County. He was arrested just after 4:15 a.m.

Reports from the Austin American-Statesmen say Beard “strangled a person” at a home in the Austin neighborhood Tarrytown.

Beard was the head basketball coach for the Red Raiders from 2016 to 2021.

He is currently the head basketball coach for the University of Texas.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

