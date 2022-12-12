First Alert Weather Day: Possible severe thunderstorms expected Tuesday

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - We are gearing up for a round of strong-to-severe thunderstorms forming and racing through deep east Texas tomorrow.

Due to the medium and slightly higher risk for severe weather on Tuesday, we have a First Alert Weather Day in effect for all of east Texas for Tuesday afternoon and lasting into the early evening hours.

First Alert Weather Day (KTRE)

Notice how the slightly higher, or medium risk, now covers most of deep east Texas, including both Angelina and Nacogdoches counties. That orange-shaded color means that the odds of severe weather occurring at any point within a 25-mile radius of your location is 30 percent. That is up from the 15 percent odds in the low risk areas that are in the yellow color.

First Alert Weather Day (KTRE)

All modes of severe weather will be in play tomorrow, including the possibility of one or two tornadoes that could be on the strong side, meaning EF-2 strength or stronger. The highest tornado risk will be for areas mainly along and east of the Highway 59 corridor all the way over to Toledo Bend. We have upgraded the tornado risk to a high threat for the areas east of Highway 59 due to the better dynamics and ingredients coming into play in that part of our coverage area.

Our highest overall severe weather threat areawide will be damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or greater due to the wind energy driving these storms through our part of the state.

These storms will enter Houston and Cherokee counties around the midday hours before moving east and impacting residents along the Highway 59 corridor between 2 and 5 p.m. They will then impact residents in the Sabine National Forest between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. before the severe weather threat winds down in the mid-evening hours as the severe threat shifts out of east Texas and into Louisiana.

First Alert Weather Day (KTRE)

Therefore, make sure you stay vigilant and weather alert to rapidly changing weather conditions, especially if any tornado or severe thunderstorm warnings are issued for your specific location.

One of the best ways to stay on top of these developments is through our free, KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. You can check interactive radar, get the latest updates from our First Alert weather team, stream severe weather cut-ins, and get the latest watches and warnings where you live, all at your fingertips.

