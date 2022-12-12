Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Denison Police investigate armed bank robbery

The Denison Police Department has released pictures of the person suspected of robbing the Simmons Bank in Denison Monday morning.(The Denison Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Police Department has released images of the person suspected of robbing the Simmons Bank in Denison Monday morning.

Detectives said the suspect walked into the bank located at 2911 FM-691 just before 10:45 a.m., brandished a firearm, and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said the suspect drove off in a silver colored Mitsubishi Mirage hatchback.

According to the press release no injuries were reported.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, you can contact Detective Mackay at 903-465-7802, extension 2321.

NEWS RELEASE 🚨 Monday morning just before 10:45 a.m., the Denison Police Department responded to an armed robbery at...

Posted by Denison Texas Police Department on Monday, December 12, 2022

*Original story*

Police responded to a report of bank robbery at Simmons Bank in Denison early Monday morning.

Police responded to the robbery at 10:45 a.m. and have yet to confirm whether or not this was an armed robbery.

Denison Communication and Media Manager Emily Agans said no injuries have been reported and no one has been arrested.

This is a developing story.

