Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Crews find 4th victim from blast at San Antonio company

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) - Crews have found the body of a fourth person who died in an explosion at a San Antonio construction company and investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the blast.

The explosion happened late Friday at K-Bar Services and could be heard miles away. Responders immediately found one person dead when they arrived, then two more bodies were discovered on Saturday.

The San Antonio Fire Department said a fourth victim was discovered Sunday. A fire department spokesman says the department’s arson bureau is taking the lead in the investigation and is working with city police and federal officials to determine what caused the blast.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The restaurant was serving customers dinner when the fire started. (PHOTOS: Northeast Texas...
Emory restaurant owners respond to fire loss
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
The restaurant was serving customers dinner when the fire started. (PHOTOS: Northeast Texas...
Busy Emory restaurant goes up in flames Friday night
Downtown Tyler restaurant introduces new speakeasy lounge
Downtown Tyler restaurant introduces new speakeasy lounge
Day, time set for Carthage state championship game

Latest News

Fort Worth officer testifies he saw gun before fatal shooting
Houston church bus accident injures 16, including 13 kids
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2022
Trude Lamb signed her letter of intent to accept a cross crountry scholarship from SFA
Trude Lamb signs with SFA cross country