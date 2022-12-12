Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bomb threat reported at home improvement store in north Laredo

Bomb threat reported
Bomb threat reported(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a scary moment for shoppers after was threat was made at a home improvement store.

Several units with the Laredo Fire Department and Laredo Police Department arrived at the Lowe’s parking lot at around 9:30 a.m.

According to Laredo Police, somebody called them and reported a bomb threat anonymously.

Shoppers and employees had to be evacuated from the store while Laredo Fire crews searched the building.

Local customer, Jose Sepulveda said, he was in the store at the time of the threat.

Sepulveda said he was collecting some supplies when employees told everyone to get out of the building due to a bomb threat.

While nobody was injured, Sepulveda said it’s still very concerning because these days people can be unpredictable.

With the recent shootings happening across the country, he’s grateful police took immediate action to respond.

Police also rerouted traffic in the area as a precautionary measure.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

