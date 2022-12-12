Big Spring Police investigate double-shooting

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Big Spring Police say that they are investigating a shooting that left two people in the hospital Sunday night.

BSPD says Sunday at 9:10 PM, they responded to the 2600 block of Chanute for two gunshot victims.

A man and woman were taken to Scenic Mountain Medical Center for treatment. No word on their condition.

Police say that the victims report that unknown subjects shot into the house striking both of them before leaving the area.

The victims have since been taken to UMC Medical Center in Lubbock for further treatment.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information on this investigation you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (432)263-tips (8477). You can also leave an anonymous tip using the “P3 Tips” mobile application or from web address www.P3tips.com/1277.

