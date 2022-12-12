Better East Texas: Twitter Storm

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It is probably not the best situation when you have a news delivery system actually making the news but that is what seems to be happening with Twitter.

Now, Twitter is not as big as other platforms like Facebook with 44 million users in the US, but it is a force in digital world.

But as a business, it is yet to turn a profit. In 20-21, Twitter lost 221 million dollars. Then comes Elon Musk to the rescue to try to make Twitter profitable but also make it fairer to free speech and varying opinions. And that is what he is doing.

It has been a seismic event at Twitter with big reductions in staffing and also a refresh on many accounts that were banned by the former management. Some of these moves have driven some in the US crazy because of an increase in hate speech and other forbidden content. But Musk has pledged and has delivered on suspending accounts that spew hate speech and incite violence. It just seems like a very manual practice but perhaps these are the seeds of a successful strategy.

The test of time will be the ultimate measure as more users push the limits with misinformation and hate speech. Musk has also acknowledged that he expects blowback from both conservatives and liberals. In the end, you must think people can tolerate varying opinions that are based on fact. Perhaps Twitter will eventually be the town square that unites its users – and that would make for a Better East Texas.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.