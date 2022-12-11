Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler Police Department coodinates Christmas shopping spree

By Erin Wides
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 1:13 PM CST
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Families got to shop with Tyler police officers during a Christmas shopping spree at Academy this morning.

The families were selected by the Tyler Police Department, and Tyler Police Sergeant Chuck Boyce said as they go out on calls they get to interact with the community.

“(We) see needs. Due to our relationships with a lot of our retailers and stuff, we’re able to connect pieces and help and assist and become part of. So, we get to fill a lot of needs, especially during the holidays,” Boyce said.

Academy in Tyler donated $5,000 to Tyler PD to give out, and each family was gifted $1,000. Families were handed their gift cards and then told to browse the store for whatever they wanted. Tyler PD officers went around helping them look through apparel, toys and sporting goods.

Fallen Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy Lorenzo Bustos’ family was there today shopping with an officer and Tyler Mayor Don Warren.

“It was special, and I tagged along with them quite and bit and really just connected, and smiled, and played ball in the aisle and had a fun time. It was a special time with that family,” Warren said.

Shanadia Surall is a mom to nine children and said the gesture is a big blessing to them.

“That was a blessing today for us to get help. I really thought that it was going to be a bad Christmas, but God blessed them to help us, and I thank God for everything they did for us and my kids,” Surall said.

