Texas cancer patient gets wedding of her dreams

HOUSTON, Texas (CNN) - A Houston Woman battling stage four colon cancer finally got what she’s been waiting for; the wedding of her dreams.

After four years together, Ray and Norina Navarro knew their next step would be down the aisle.

They’ve been planning the perfect wedding for months all while Norina has battled state four cancer. A devastating diagnosis she got nearly 3 years ago.

“I don’t want to hear about statistics. I declare myself a miracle from god, and I will be that miracle,” said Norina.

Her recent hospitalization had doctors worried that they told Ray to do the one thing they’d been waiting for.

“Did yall get married yet? Because that’s all we ever talked about. She said you want to do it pretty quick,” said Ray. ”The next morning is when I jumped up and I knew then that we were going to get married.”

November 29 was to be their wedding fay and all he add to do was make it happen. Within hours, he along with the staff at Memorial Hermann brought in a florist, a photographer, guests including family who dropped everything and drove hours to be there.

Nov. 29 the couple were married (CNN Newsource)

“I think the surprise was the beautiful execution of a wedding while she’s in the ICU,” said Dr. Gury Doshi of Memorial Hermann & Texas Oncology.

In the hospital, the pair became man and wife with vows carrying more weight than just words.

“Just the vow itself, just the manner in which he says it. And how we feel when we’re actually saying those things and really meaning them because we’re in a setting where that almost happened,” said Norina.

