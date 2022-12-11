Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Texas cancer patient gets wedding of her dreams

A love story even cancer can't break
A love story even cancer can't break(CNN Newsource)
By KHOU
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (CNN) - A Houston Woman battling stage four colon cancer finally got what she’s been waiting for; the wedding of her dreams.

After four years together, Ray and Norina Navarro knew their next step would be down the aisle.

They’ve been planning the perfect wedding for months all while Norina has battled state four cancer. A devastating diagnosis she got nearly 3 years ago.

“I don’t want to hear about statistics. I declare myself a miracle from god, and I will be that miracle,” said Norina.

Her recent hospitalization had doctors worried that they told Ray to do the one thing they’d been waiting for.

“Did yall get married yet? Because that’s all we ever talked about. She said you want to do it pretty quick,” said Ray. ”The next morning is when I jumped up and I knew then that we were going to get married.”

November 29 was to be their wedding fay and all he add to do was make it happen. Within hours, he along with the staff at Memorial Hermann brought in a florist, a photographer, guests including family who dropped everything and drove hours to be there.

Nov. 29 the couple were married
Nov. 29 the couple were married(CNN Newsource)

“I think the surprise was the beautiful execution of a wedding while she’s in the ICU,” said Dr. Gury Doshi of Memorial Hermann & Texas Oncology.

In the hospital, the pair became man and wife with vows carrying more weight than just words.

“Just the vow itself, just the manner in which he says it. And how we feel when we’re actually saying those things and really meaning them because we’re in a setting where that almost happened,” said Norina.

Copyright 2022 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday
Curtis Traylor-Harris
Jury sentences former Smith County constable convicted of theft to probation
School bus involved in crash near Tyler High School
Bus carrying Tyler High School students involved in crash
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas suspends coach Chris Beard over family violence charge
The restaurant was serving customers dinner when the fire started. (PHOTOS: Northeast Texas...
Emory restaurant owners respond to fire loss

Latest News

Donnybrook Ave collision with power pole
Driver collides with power pole, S. Donnybrook Ave lanes closed
FILE - Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a makeshift memorial for the victims of the...
CNN: Uvalde sheriff’s office had no active shooter policy at time of massacre
The meeting starts at 9 A.M.
Angelina and Neches River Authority meeting Tuesday to discuss Prairie Grove improvements
Angelina and Neches River Authority meeting to discuss Prairie Grove improvements
Angelina and Neches River Authority meeting to discuss Prairie Grove improvements
Curtis Traylor-Harris
Jury sentences former Smith County constable convicted of theft to probation