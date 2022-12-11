Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Man accused of assaulting a Tucson realtor arrested in El Paso

(Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. - Authorities say a man who allegedly assaulted and tried to kidnap a pregnant real estate agent at a Tucson home two months ago has been arrested in Texas.

Tucson TV station KOLD reports that court records show that Juan Nunley Jr. (who also goes by the alias of Donasti Davonsiea) was booked Wednesday into the El Paso County Jail.

Tucson police say the suspect in his 30s was wanted for the Oct. 8 alleged assault. They say a real estate agent was showing a house to a prospective buyer when Nunley allegedly assaulted her with a weapon and tried to physically restrain her.

Police say the woman was able to escape and call 911, but she miscarried three days after the attack from her injuries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The restaurant was serving customers dinner when the fire started. (PHOTOS: Northeast Texas...
Busy Emory restaurant goes up in flames Friday night
The restaurant was serving customers dinner when the fire started. (PHOTOS: Northeast Texas...
Emory restaurant owners respond to fire loss
Downtown Tyler restaurant introduces new speakeasy lounge
Downtown Tyler restaurant introduces new speakeasy lounge
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say

Latest News

Families got to shop with Tyler police officers during a Christmas shopping spree at Academy...
Tyler Police Department coodinates Christmas shopping spree
Families got to shop with Tyler police officers during a Christmas shopping spree at Academy...
WebXtra: Tyler Police Department supports Christmas shopping spree
An pipeline rupture spilled oil into a creek in Washington Co., Kan.
Keystone oil spill shuts down major pipeline from Canada to Texas Gulf Coast
Gifts were packed in a sleigh and bikers lined up to be escorted by police from Outlaws...
28th Annual Truman Smith Toy Run delivers gifts to children in hospital