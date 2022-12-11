Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Keystone oil spill shuts down major pipeline from Canada to Texas Gulf Coast

An pipeline rupture spilled oil into a creek in Washington Co., Kan.
An pipeline rupture spilled oil into a creek in Washington Co., Kan.(EPA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas has shut down a major pipeline from Canada through the Plains and to the Texas Gulf Coast.

The spill briefly caused oil prices to rise Thursday. Canadian-based TC Energy said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a drop in pipeline pressure.

It said oil spilled into a creek in Washington County, Kansas, about 150 miles northwest of Kansas City. The company estimated the spill at about 14,000 barrels but did not say what caused it.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said no wells providing drinking water were affected and that the oil didn’t move into larger waterways.

Federal data shows a spill from the Keystone pipeline this week dumped enough oil to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool into a northeastern Kansas creek. The data shows it’s the largest for an onshore crude pipeline in nine years, and the biggest in the system’s history.

The U.S. Department of Transportation data also shows Keystone’s operator was allowed to exceed typical maximum pressure levels.

The pipeline’s Canada-based operator, TC Energy, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Friday the spill was contained, although cleanup efforts will continue into next week.

