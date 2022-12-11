Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas cowboy church event pairs barbecue and Christmas donations

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas cowboy church is doing its part to ensure needy families do not have to go without during this holiday season, and even feeding those who help out.

The Sit ‘em Down Cowboy Church of Big Sandy is collecting food and toys for needy families under a slogan of “cornbread, beans and Christmas toys.” They’re offering to feed anyone 24/7 who donates.

A tent has been set up along with an outdoor grill along US Highway 80 in Big Sandy, next to the Austin Bank building. People are encouraged to donate non-perishable foods and toys.

The tent is manned around the clock for donations and cooking, with donors offered a meal of barbecued chicken, cornbread and cowboy beans for helping out. 

Church members Thomas and Debbie Clements explain how the meals help them keep trace of how many donors they’ve had.

