Day, time set for Carthage state championship game

(KLTV) - Details have been set for Carthage’s game against Wimberley for a state championship.

The 2022 UIL Football State Championships will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Carthage plays Wimberley on Friday, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m.

Tickets are on sale through SeatGeek. The general public ticket price is $20, while the price for a participating school is $15 (a code from the participating school must be presented). A ticket is good for all games on that day, and all seating is general admission. Find more info here.

