28th Annual Truman Smith Toy Run delivers gifts to children in hospital

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The 28th Annual Truman Smith Toy Run occurred today, where gifts were piled up on a sleigh and led to Truman W. Smith Children’s Center by a motorcycle parade.

Over 100 children look forward to hearing the sounds of the motorcycles outside of the children’s nursing home every year because that’s when they know gifts are just outside.

“This day right here is the day that they look forward to all year; that’s why we go, whether it’s rain, shine, snow. We go because they’re expecting us, and we’re not going to let them down,” said Melissa Kelly, the owner of Outlaws Longview bar.

Kelly became the organizer of the toy run three years ago when she bought the bar.

Kelly said many children at the hospital are not able to get out of bed to come and greet them, so they listen for the motorcycles to circle around the building and rev up their motors.

“They can hear it; they can feel it, and that puts a smile on their face,” said Kelly.

The event started over 25 years ago and has grown into an all-day celebration with vendors, food and live performances.

Donations are gathered throughout the day to put funds towards the needs of the children at the nursing home.

“My grandmother started it a little over 25 years ago, at Mom’s Biker bar here at Longview, Texas, and we’ve kept the tradition alive,” said Graham Orr, who has assisted with this event since it started.

“Knowing that a lot of them don’t have any family to go see them or anything like that, this is the one time of year where they get some joy brought to them, so it’s a very good feeling to be able to help like that,” said Orr.

Candy Merlin, the director of nursing at Truman W. Smith Children’s Care Center, is helping out on both sides, with the givers and receivers.

“When we start decorating and getting ready for it, they just know. It means a lot to them because they can feel the love from all these people,” said Merlin.

