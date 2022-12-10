Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Emory restaurant owners respond to fire loss

Sidekicks Owners David and Linda Patton lost an investment of 12 years of their lives when the restaurant burned down last night.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - The owners of a popular Emory restaurant spoke about the fire that took place Friday night.

Sidekicks Owners David and Linda Patton lost an investment of 12 years of their lives when the restaurant burned down last night.

A number of customers were still inside and had to be evacuated by staff. No one was injured, and the cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

The Pattons said they hope the community can give support to their employees, who now find themselves unemployed at Christmastime.

