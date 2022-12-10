Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler High School’s head football coach discusses resignation

Tyler High School is looking for a new head football coach. Recently, Ricklan Holmes resigned from the position after 11 seasons.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler High School is looking for a new head football coach. Recently, Ricklan Holmes resigned from the position after 11 seasons. KLTV’s Michael Coleman spoke with him about his next move.

“Well, I’m gonna be going on to a bigger and better job somewhere else, either in the State of Texas or outside Texas,” Holmes said. “I’ll be making a decision sometime soon, but you know in the meantime, I still got stuff I got to take care of. For the players are still on campus to make sure that they get their recruiting the way that they need to be going.”

Holmes spoke positively of his time as a head coach in Tyler. “I think it was great. 16 years total: five and as assistant, 11 as a head coach. I feel like everything that I wanted to accomplish when I came back, I felt like I did.”

