Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Muggy and cloudy today, with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon and tonight. This morning though, we’re dry minus the fog and maybe some mist. Temperatures to start our Saturday are in the 60s, and it feels sticky out there with the moisture in the air. This afternoon, we’ll see temperatures topping off in the mid to upper 70s, near 80-degrees in the warmest areas. Showers and thunderstorms will begin to push into the area as early as the late morning hours but are not expected to become widespread until the afternoon and evening hours.

If you saw my forecast yesterday morning, I mentioned there was no severe weather threat for this weekend. Unfortunately, there is now a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5), mainly for the possibility of one to two stronger to severe thunderstorms. Widespread severe weather is not expected today, though please remain weather alert. Showers and thunderstorms will clear out of the area overnight, with little rain expected after sunrise tomorrow, minus some light rain/mist/drizzle with the clouds. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will be about ten degrees cooler than they’ll be for today.

Looking ahead, the main topic of discussion for next week is the severe weather potential for Tuesday. Since last weekend, we’ve been monitoring this threat and a First Alert Weather Day is now in effect for Tuesday due to the possibility of severe weather. As of this morning, it is still too early to get into specifics, but all severe weather hazards appear possible at this time. Please stay tuned for updates on the forecast for next Tuesday. Have a great weekend.

