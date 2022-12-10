Nacogdoches EMS students gain experience through simulation training

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Students at the Nacogdoches County EMS are the future first responders for the city, and on Saturday they got in-the-field training to better equip them for the task.

With simulations, the students are able to get realistic experience outside of the classroom to better prepare.

Jonathon Walker, EMS education coordinator at Nacogdoches, said getting the students ready for any scenario before they graduate is important for their success.

“Because one day they’re going to be out here taking care of patients out in the public,” Walker said.

The simulations range from playground accidents to burn victims and a person going through cardiac arrest. The students are tasked to go in blind during each scenario and find the best course of action.

To get them used to the high stress and pressure, other volunteers played unruly bystanders and patients, loud music was played over stereos or they’d have limited information. This mimics real-life scenarios they might face on the job.

“If you miss a math problem, okay, you just don’t get a good of a grade,” Walker said. “You mess up on a patient, that patient could die. Let’s get them ready to not mess up on a patient.”

Student Zachary Qualls said the simulations help him feel more prepared.

“It’s a lot more in-depth out here,” Qualls said.

He also said it helps highlight the true priorities of being a first responder.

“There’s a lot more ‘hey, this is what you need for a patient,’” Qualls said. “Rather than ‘hey, this is what you need for a grade.’”

Walker said that’s what he wants to show the students, as previously they knew exactly what they were walking into during classroom lessons.

“Class, it’s usually one step at a time,” Walker said. “For example, if you need to put a bandage on someone then you put a bandage on someone.”

He said this is the culmination of their training.

“This is putting everything together,” Walker said.

This was the first time the students worked on total strangers, according to Walker, who were all volunteers from Nacogdoches High School.

