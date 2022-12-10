Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

House advances giant Texas storm surge project in water bill

(Gray Media)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (AP) - The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the National Defense Authorization Act and it includes authorizations for a $34 billion plan to protect residents and the petrochemical industry near Galveston and Houston in Texas.

It’s the most expensive project ever recommended by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The Water Resources Development Act of 2022, passed Thursday, authorizes the Texas project plus 24 smaller ones. It also provides guidance to the Army Corps in critical areas like flood control, storm protection and navigation.

The measure now heads to the Senate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Tyler restaurant introduces new speakeasy lounge
Downtown Tyler restaurant introduces new speakeasy lounge
Raymond David Phillips
Mineola man accused of assault with cat head
UMC Church Split
East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church
A woman in Arizona lost everything in her storage unit after the company mistakenly sold it.
‘You sold my stuff!’: Woman’s storage unit mistakenly sold after mix-up
The restaurant was serving customers dinner when the fire started. (PHOTOS: Northeast Texas...
Busy Emory restaurant goes up in flames Friday night

Latest News

Spring man killed by troopers was allegedly hauling suspected cocaine
The Pattons said they hope the community can give support to their employees, who now find...
WebXtra: Emory restaurant owners respond to fire loss
The Pattons said they hope the community can give support to their employees, who now find...
WebXtra: Emory restaurant owners respond to fire loss
The restaurant was serving customers dinner when the fire started. (PHOTOS: Northeast Texas...
Busy Emory restaurant goes up in flames Friday night