EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - A popular restaurant has burned down in Emory Friday.

Sidekicks Restaurant in Emory, on Hwy 19, caught fire during the dinner rush, witnesses report. They tell us everyone got out safely. No word yet on how the fire started.

We have reached out to the volunteer fire department and the fire chief for more information.

The restaurant was serving customers dinner when the fire started. (PHOTOS: Northeast Texas Media) (Northeast Texas Media)

