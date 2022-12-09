WebXtra: Longview High School auto techs take second place at competition

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview High School’s auto tech class walked away with a second place win at a recent competition in Dallas.

The win was achieved by a three-student team who traveled to Texas Motor Speedway where they competed against teams from 40 other schools, many of them larger schools from the Metroplex area. The challenges were in electrical troubleshooting. Over a two-day competition, the teams had three hours to diagnose five different “bugs” in the electrical system. The Longview team accumulated the second-highest point total in the even.

LISD Auto Tech instructor Raymond Bouis talks about his students’ accomplishment.

