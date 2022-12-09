Sentencing phase begins following Smith County constable’s theft conviction

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The sentencing phase begins for Curtis Traylor-Harris following criminal trial which concluded Thursday.

Traylor-Harris was suspended after accusations of stealing from a house where he was serving an eviction notice. The jury found him guilty. Today, the state began its arguments in the sentencing phase, declaring they will ask the jury to give Traylor-Harris the maximum sentence of two years in prison. The Smith County District Attorney’s office is asking the jury not to award probation.

The state’s first witness is Terrie Lindsey, a community provision officer and pre-trial supervisor who said she was anonymously notified about Traylor-Harris’ bond violation, incurred when he had a firearm on his person at a graduation ceremony outside of Smith County. The conditions of Traylor-Harris’ bond specified that he was not allowed to travel to other parts of Texas. Lindsey said Traylor-Harris knew he violated his bond because he had signed the forms and photographs of the ceremony were on Facebook.

Lindsey said Traylor-Harris violated his bond three times. Video of the graduation ceremony was shown.

