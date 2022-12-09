Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police: Man shot by Lufkin homeowner after alleged break-in attempt

The incident remains under investigation.
The incident remains under investigation.(City of Lufkin)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department is investigating an incident in which a man allegedly forced open a back door and was shot by the homeowner Friday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Houston Street, according to a release from City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth. The homeowner said the suspect appeared to be intoxicated and the homeowner was in fear for his life when the shooting occurred, Pebsworth said.

The suspect was struck multiple times in the legs and was transported to a local hospital for treatment; Pebsworth said his injuries are not believed to be life threatening, and the homeowner was not physically injured during the incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

