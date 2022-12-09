Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Scattered showers will remain possible along and north of I-20 through the night tonight and into the morning on Friday. Not too much rain is expected, but wet roads will continue in many areas. Cloudy to partly cloudy skies are expected for our Friday with a few AM showers possible during the morning, then more rain is expected on Saturday as another cold front moves slowly through our area. Rainfall totals should be from .50″ to possibly an inch in a few areas, especially during the second half of the day on Saturday. Sunday should be rain free under a partly sky. Increasing rain chances late on Monday as we anticipate a fairly strong cold front to move through during the day on Tuesday. Strong to severe storms are possible on Tuesday afternoon...the Storm Predication Center has placed most of East Texas under a Slight Risk for strong/severe storms during the day, however, most of the strongest storms are expected to be over northern Louisiana and Southern Arkansas. We will continue to monitor this time period closely for you. At this time, we have our Disruptive Weather Outlook set at HIGH for Tuesday. A First Alert Weather Day will be possible for this time as well...but we are waiting to pinpoint the time that this may occur. Please stay with us. The weather will be much more December-Like as we head into Wednesday and Thursday of Next week.

